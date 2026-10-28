Civil Aviation Ministry instructs airlines to prepare for winter fog
India
Flying between December 15, 2026, and February 15, 2027?
The Civil Aviation Ministry just told airlines to get ready for winter fog, which means some flights could be delayed or canceled.
Airlines have to plan more realistic schedules and make sure there's enough staff on the ground so things run as smoothly as possible.
Airlines must text or email passengers
Airlines now need to keep you in the loop about any schedule changes through text or email, so no more guessing at the gate.
Airports are also checking that Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) and Runway Visual Range (RVR) equipment works well in low visibility.
Plus, weather updates from the India Meteorological Department should help everyone stay a step ahead this fog season.