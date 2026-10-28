Civil Aviation Ministry prepares as Cyclone Arnab nears Andhra Pradesh
India
Heads up if you're flying through Andhra Pradesh: Cyclone Arnab is set to hit with strong winds (125 to 135 kph) on Wednesday.
The Civil Aviation Ministry met Tuesday to prepare for disruptions, working with airport and airline officials to keep travelers safe.
Flights halted at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry
Flights in and out of Visakhapatnam were halted from Tuesday afternoon, and all flights at Vijayawada and Rajahmundry stopped after 7pm
Air India, Air India Express and Akasa Air have canceled some of their flights to Visakhapatnam.
Airlines are asking passengers to stay tuned for updates on delays or refunds as the situation develops.