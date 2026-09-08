CJI denies Aravalli panel extension, sets November 30 deadline

The Supreme Court bench, headed by CJI Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, rejected the committee's request for an extension.

The court directed the five-member panel to "work day and night" to meet the new deadline.

The bench made it clear that no further extensions would be granted. However, it also acknowledged the complexity of defining the Aravalli hills and directed interim reports on specific issues as they progress.