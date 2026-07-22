CJI Surya Kant declines to view alleged police violence videos
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant is under fire after he declined to watch videos showing alleged police violence against student protesters at Jantar Mantar.
This happened during a Supreme Court hearing on a plea for action against Delhi Police, following the Cockroach Janata Party's recent Chalo Sansad march.
Lawyers divided over CJI video refusal
When petitioners tried to show the footage, CJI Kant reportedly said, "Don't waste our time. We don't want to watch any videos."
Some lawyers, like A Saravanan, worry this could shake public faith in the judiciary, especially with police actions being live-streamed these days.
Others argue evidence should be submitted more formally.
The incident has sparked fresh debate about how courts handle video evidence and their responsibility to look into such claims.