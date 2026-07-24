CJI Surya Kant rejects media claim Supreme Court ignored petition
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has called out media claims that the Supreme Court ignored a student protest petition after the July 20 Delhi clashes.
He clarified there was never an official petition, just a representation, and said, "How can I treat the representation as a writ petition?... Till morning 10, not a single page had been filed," describing the reporting as "reckless."
CJP protests demand education minister's resignation
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) led protests demanding education reforms and the education minister's resignation over alleged exam leaks.
Things got heated near Parliament: police used tear gas and batons, while videos of alleged police brutality spread online.
The Delhi Police said protesters were throwing stones.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has asked authorities to preserve police records and scheduled hearings for September, as CJP continues its movement.