CJI Surya Kant says laundering could buy everyone a laptop
India
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant just dropped a jaw-dropping stat: every year, so much money gets laundered worldwide that you could buy a laptop for every single person on earth and still have cash left over.
Even more shocking? Less than 1% of that dirty money ever gets recovered.
CJI urges global asset recovery cooperation
CJI Kant pointed out that countries are struggling to keep up because illegal money moves faster than governments can react.
He called for better global teamwork, like sharing financial information and using legal agreements, to actually track down and get back stolen assets.
He used India's efforts to extradite high-profile fugitives like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi as examples of how tough this fight really is.