CJI Kant recuses himself from Supertech insolvency case
What's the story
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has recused himself from hearing the Supertech insolvency case. The case involves monitoring 16 distressed projects of Supertech, which are being executed by NBCC India Limited. CJI Kant said he knows one of the applicants "remotely," prompting his decision to step aside. He was heading a bench with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana when he made this announcement.
Special bench
'Somebody should have been conscious of this fact': CJI Kant
CJI Kant said, "I am recusing myself from this matter. One applicant is known to me. Not that he is my relative... But someone remotely known to me."
He added, "I will have to constitute a special bench. This applicant is incidentally known to me. Somebody should have been conscious of this fact. Why unnecessarily become a party?"
Past ruling
Supreme Court upheld NCLAT order for NBCC to complete projects
The Supreme Court had earlier upheld a tribunal order directing NBCC to complete these stalled housing projects.
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had ordered NBCC to take over the projects on December 12, 2024, citing homebuyers' interests.
Approximately 27,000 homebuyers are awaiting delivery of their homes under these projects.
Completion proposal
Proposed timelines for completion of projects
The NBCC had proposed to complete the projects in three phases. Phase 1 includes Eco-Village-2 and Czar Suites in Greater Noida, among others.
Phase 2 involves Northeye (Noida) and Upcountry (Yamuna Expressway), etc.
Phase 3 covers Hilltown (Gurugram) and Rivercrest (Rudrapur), etc.
The NCLAT had directed the NBCC to start the process of award of work before March 31, 2025, with construction commencing May 1, 2025.
Insolvency proceedings
Union Bank of India initiated insolvency proceedings against Supertech
The Union Bank of India had initiated insolvency proceedings against Supertech under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code on March 20, 2021. The bank claimed over ₹431 crore as of January 31, 2021, with accrued interest.
Currently, an Apex Court Committee (ACC) is overseeing construction at these sites. The ACC is headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Krishna Murari and includes representatives from financial institutions, NBCC, and real estate experts.