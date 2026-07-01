CJI Surya Kant to lead Ayodhya Ram temple petitions hearing
India
The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions on July 13 about possible irregularities in donations collected for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The petitioners want a CBI-led investigation, saying the current state police probe is not enough.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will lead the hearing, which also includes a related plea from RJD MP Sudhakar Singh.
Petitions allege embezzlement, seek record preservation
The petitions claim there has been financial mismanagement and even embezzlement of temple donations.
They are asking the court to make sure all records (like donation logs, audit reports, and CCTV footage) are safely preserved so nothing goes missing or gets tampered with.
The court will also decide if these requests are valid and what oversight is needed going forward.