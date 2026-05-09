CJI Surya Kant warns Punjab on drugs, cites grieving mother
India
The Supreme Court has called out Punjab's drug problem, saying it's now "the situation is going out of hand."
Chief Justice Surya Kant criticized the state for not doing enough, sharing a heartbreaking story of a mother who lost her fifth son to addiction.
The court was discussing ways to speed up drug-related cases with special courts.
CJI proposes central drug agency
CJI Kant proposed creating a central agency to handle drug cases nationwide.
He pointed out that police often go after small-time peddlers for show instead of focusing on the "bigger sharks" behind the trade.
He also shared his own experience facing threats while tackling this issue as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and promised full judicial support for real change.