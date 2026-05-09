CJI Surya Kant warns Punjab on drugs, cites grieving mother India May 09, 2026

The Supreme Court has called out Punjab's drug problem, saying it's now "the situation is going out of hand."

Chief Justice Surya Kant criticized the state for not doing enough, sharing a heartbreaking story of a mother who lost her fifth son to addiction.

The court was discussing ways to speed up drug-related cases with special courts.