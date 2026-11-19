CJI Surya Kant withdraws 2 cases citing religious tension fears
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has withdrawn two cases from a Supreme Court bench after concerns that a recent order about removing stray animals could spark religious tensions.
The move comes after the bench's directive on Aug. 4, which asked states and Union Territories to clear stray animals from public spaces, something that worried many because of cows' special status in Hinduism.
CJI backed by senior judges intervenes
A UP resident voiced fears that the order might lead to mistreatment or illegal transport of cows, clashing with both constitutional rights and animal protection laws.
To keep things fair and prevent any single case from turning into a nationwide issue, the CJI, backed by the four most senior SC judges, stepped in to maintain discipline and avoid unnecessary controversy.