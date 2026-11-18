CJI Surya Kant withdraws multiple PILs from Justice Amanullah's bench
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has withdrawn at least two cases away from Justice Amanullah's bench after they were turned into public interest litigations, something not allowed by the current court roster.
This decision, made with input from senior judges, is all about sticking to proper court procedures.
Supreme Court reassigns Amity, Chennai cases
The first case started as a student's harassment complaint against Amity University but grew into a bigger debate on private university rules. It's now with Justice Vikram Nath's bench and will be heard on November 19.
The second case began with illegal construction issues in Chennai and expanded to cover similar problems nationwide; it's been reassigned to Justice BV Nagarathna for a hearing likely to take place on November 23.
The shuffle highlights how the Supreme Court works to keep things fair and organized.