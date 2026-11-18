The first case started as a student's harassment complaint against Amity University but grew into a bigger debate on private university rules. It's now with Justice Vikram Nath's bench and will be heard on November 19.

The second case began with illegal construction issues in Chennai and expanded to cover similar problems nationwide; it's been reassigned to Justice BV Nagarathna for a hearing likely to take place on November 23.

The shuffle highlights how the Supreme Court works to keep things fair and organized.