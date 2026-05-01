CJI Surya Kant's query on environmentalists sparks civil society backlash

Groups ask CJI to reconsider

On May 22, several organizations and ex-civil servants sent an open letter asking the chief justice to reconsider his words.

They argued his remarks wrongly paint environmental litigation as "anti-development," which they called both factually incorrect and constitutionally troubling.

Prafulla Samantara reminded everyone that protecting nature is actually part of citizens' duty under Article 51.

The letter also pushed back against using "environmentalist" as an insult, saying it's a positive term tied to fulfilling constitutional responsibilities.

Many feel the judiciary should stay impartial, especially on issues that impact the environment and development.