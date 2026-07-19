CJP alleges BJP and Delhi Police plotting Jantar Mantar disruption

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) claims its Jantar Mantar protest is threatened by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and Delhi Police, alleging that 30 to 40 outsiders will try to stir up anti-India slogans.

CJP insists these people aren't linked to its movement or activist Sonam Wangchuk, urging supporters to call out any troublemakers.