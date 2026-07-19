CJP alleges BJP and Delhi Police plotting Jantar Mantar disruption
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) claims its Jantar Mantar protest is threatened by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and Delhi Police, alleging that 30 to 40 outsiders will try to stir up anti-India slogans.
CJP insists these people aren't linked to its movement or activist Sonam Wangchuk, urging supporters to call out any troublemakers.
Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized during hunger strike
CJP posted a photo of a security personnel sitting with a tear gas gun at the tense protest site after Wangchuk was taken to the hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike.
The group is pushing for exam reforms and the education minister's resignation over alleged paper leaks.
Wangchuk has called the July 20 Parliament march "India's "second freedom movement,"" asking for "freedom from fear" and "freedom from injustice."