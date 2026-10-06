CJP and AISA protest at Jantar Mantar turns chaotic
India
Things got heated near Jantar Mantar on Tuesday as student groups CJP and AISA protested.
The scene turned chaotic, with activists breaking through police lines, targeting government vehicles, and even surrounding women officers while chanting slogans.
Protesters climb police vehicles, disrupt traffic
Protesters climbed onto police vans and SUVs, waving flags and using megaphones to rally the crowd.
Police tried to hold them back, but activists locked arms and held their ground.
The unrest spread to a public bus too, causing major traffic disruptions as both sides refused to back down.