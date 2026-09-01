Cockroach Janta Party withdraws protest after Centre's assurance to SC
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has withdrawn its planned protest march in Delhi on September 5. The decision was taken after the central government assured the Supreme Court of its commitments to protesters. The assurances included the withdrawal of FIRs related to the July 20 Jantar Mantar agitation. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das made this announcement before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.
Court response
'If both sides show good gestures, everything can be resolved'
Chief Justice Kant welcomed the CJP's decision, saying, "If both sides show good gestures, everything can be resolved."
The CJP had initially planned a march from India Gate to New Delhi Police Headquarters on September 5.
They accused the Centre of not fulfilling promises made during a nationwide protest against the NEET paper leak, which was called off on July 25.
Government's stance
Centre assures no new FIRs against protesters
During the Supreme Court hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta reiterated the Centre's commitment to fulfill three key assurances given during a meeting with protest leaders.
The first assurance was that FIRs against protesters for incidents between July 20 and 25 would not be pursued.
The second assurance was that no new FIRs would be filed in connection with those incidents.
Compensation request
Compensation for families of those who died by suicide
The third assurance was about compensation for the families of those who died by suicide. The Centre sought three months to work out the modalities for this payment.
Solicitor General Mehta said, "I am authorized to make a statement that the government stands by it." He added that several modalities would have to be worked out in consultation with states and other stakeholders.
Police application
Delhi Police seek permission for fresh FIRs
The Centre also placed an application before the Supreme Court by Delhi Police seeking permission to register a fresh FIR against 2,873 people allegedly having serious criminal records.
However, this would only be done if their involvement in offenses involving bodily harm or destruction of property during protests is established.
Solicitor General Mehta clarified that this request was specific to Delhi and not a blanket exception for all protesters.