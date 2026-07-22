CJP declines JP Nadda invite, requests talks at Jantar Mantar
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has refused Union Minister JP Nadda's invitation to meet at his residence, asking instead for government officials to come talk with protestors at Jantar Mantar, where CJP is holding a janata darbar.
Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said they "categorically declined," adding, "The discussion should take place at Jantar Mantar."
CJP open to neutral meeting
CJP said it is open to meeting somewhere neutral near Jantar Mantar if security is an issue.
Founder Abhijeet Dipke also criticized Delhi Police for recent clashes with students, saying the police have "no moral rights" to advise on peaceful protests after their actions.