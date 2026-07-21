CJP Delhi protest turns violent over alleged exam paper leaks
A protest march by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi got out of hand on Monday, with clashes breaking out between protesters and police.
The CJP crowd was demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged exam paper leaks.
Things escalated near Jantar Mantar when protesters broke through barricades, leading police to respond with tear gas and lathi charges.
Delhi: 118 police 60 protesters injured
By the end of the day, 118 police officers and 60 protesters were reported injured, while 70 people were detained. Traffic in central Delhi took a hit too.
The BJP blamed left-affiliated student groups for stirring up trouble, calling it a calculated attempt to incite unrest.
Meanwhile, CJP has been protesting exam irregularities for weeks, and investigations into who started the violence are ongoing.