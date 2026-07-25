CJP demands Dharmendra Pradhan resign after tanks at Jantar Mantar
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is calling out the government for transporting tanks to control student protests in Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das called it an attempt to intimidate peaceful demonstrators and demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down, asking, "Is this where we have come in Gandhi's India?"
The party wants the government to act quickly on students' demands.
Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike
Talks between protesters and ministers saw some progress (there were agreements on compensation and legal issues), but students are still waiting for clarity on Pradhan's resignation.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after getting written promises on NEET exam reforms.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi said the Union Cabinet would consider a draft Bill proposing fast-track courts and stricter punishment for offenders.