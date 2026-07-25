CJP demands Dharmendra Pradhan resign after tanks at Jantar Mantar

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is calling out the government for transporting tanks to control student protests in Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das called it an attempt to intimidate peaceful demonstrators and demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down, asking, "Is this where we have come in Gandhi's India?"

The party wants the government to act quickly on students' demands.