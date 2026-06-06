CJP denies Abhijeet Dipke demanded VIP perks at IGI airport

Abhijeet Dipke leads NEET-UG protest

Dipke landed in Delhi from the US on June 6, 2026, not for any special treatment, but to lead a student protest at Jantar Mantar.

The rally saw many participants and school students attending with their parents wearing cockroach masks, calling out Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak.

Dipke also drew attention to student suicides and said the education minister must resign, with the protest staying peaceful but determined.