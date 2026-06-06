CJP denies Abhijeet Dipke demanded VIP perks at IGI airport
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) says claims about its founder Abhijeet Dipke demanding VIP perks at Delhi airport are just "fake news."
A post on X accused Dipke of arguing with GMR officials at IGI airport to get a car inside, but the party insists it's all made up and stands firm against spreading misinformation.
Abhijeet Dipke leads NEET-UG protest
Dipke landed in Delhi from the US on June 6, 2026, not for any special treatment, but to lead a student protest at Jantar Mantar.
The rally saw many participants and school students attending with their parents wearing cockroach masks, calling out Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak.
Dipke also drew attention to student suicides and said the education minister must resign, with the protest staying peaceful but determined.