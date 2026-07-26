CJP ends 36-day Jantar Mantar protest after Dharmendra Pradhan resigns
After 36 days of camping out at Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) wrapped up their protest on Saturday night.
Their main demand, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak, was finally met, making this the first time a Union minister has stepped down because of a street protest during NDA rule.
The moment news broke, protesters cheered Inquilab Zindabad and hugged each other, clearly moved by their win.
NDMC, Congress volunteers clear Jantar Mantar
As soon as the protest ended, NDMC teams jumped in for a late-night cleanup, with Congress Seva Dal volunteers joining on Sunday morning.
By Sunday morning, roads around Jantar Mantar were back to normal after weeks of crowds and banners.
The CJP's victory is being seen as a rare example of street protests actually leading to major political change.