CJP ends 36-day Jantar Mantar protest after Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

After 36 days of camping out at Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) wrapped up their protest on Saturday night.

Their main demand, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak, was finally met, making this the first time a Union minister has stepped down because of a street protest during NDA rule.

The moment news broke, protesters cheered Inquilab Zindabad and hugged each other, clearly moved by their win.