CJP ends 7-week Delhi protest after government promises review

The protest began on June 6, with students and supporters (including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who even went on hunger strike) pushing for exam reforms and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

On Saturday, the government said it would consider CJP's five-point charter and promised no action against protesters.

Pradhan stepped down after admitting irregularities in NEET-UG, a move many saw as a big win for the movement.