CJP ends 7-week Delhi protest after government promises review
India
After seven weeks of protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a group of students protesting the alleged NEET-UG exam paper leak, has ended its protest.
The government agreed to examine major demands such as exam reforms, leading CJP to call it off.
Dharmendra Pradhan resigns over NEET-UG
The protest began on June 6, with students and supporters (including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who even went on hunger strike) pushing for exam reforms and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
On Saturday, the government said it would consider CJP's five-point charter and promised no action against protesters.
Pradhan stepped down after admitting irregularities in NEET-UG, a move many saw as a big win for the movement.