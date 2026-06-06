CJP faces foreign funding, anti-national allegations after Jantar Mantar protest
India
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) after its big protest at Jantar Mantar.
The group, known for its satirical take on politics, is accused of anti-national activities and getting money from foreign sources.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke led the demonstration to spotlight issues like the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and problems with CBSE's On-Screen Marking.
Thousands protest, FIR lodged despite permission
Thousands of students and young professionals showed up with banners to voice their concerns.
Dipke even encouraged everyone to greet police officers with flowers.
Despite having official permission, a complaint/FIR has been lodged against CJP over alleged anti-national activities and foreign funding due to the fresh allegations.