CJP faces foreign funding, anti-national allegations after Jantar Mantar protest India Jun 06, 2026

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) after its big protest at Jantar Mantar.

The group, known for its satirical take on politics, is accused of anti-national activities and getting money from foreign sources.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke led the demonstration to spotlight issues like the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and problems with CBSE's On-Screen Marking.