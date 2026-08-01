CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke falls ill in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar parking
India
Abhijeet Dipke, who started the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), suddenly fell ill on Saturday morning while chatting with supporters in his building's parking area in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.
He reportedly vomited nearby and quietly headed back to his apartment, skipping any media interaction.
Dipke revealed typhoid at Delhi protest
Dipke's father said that doctors were called in right away to check on him.
This comes just days after Dipke revealed at a protest in Delhi that he had been diagnosed with typhoid and was already under treatment.