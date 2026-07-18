Abhijeet Dipke alleges detention, being beaten by Delhi Police
What's the story
Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has alleged that he was beaten and detained by Delhi Police on Saturday. The incident took place at his residence after activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to a hospital due to deteriorating health during his hunger strike against alleged NEET examination irregularities. In a post on X, Dipke claimed that "Delhi Police is cracking down at Jantar Mantar, beating people up and taking away Sonam sir forcefully."
Protest disruption
Goons tried to attack Wangchuk: Dipke's earlier allegation
Earlier, Dipke had alleged that "goons tried to attack" Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar amid his hunger strike.
He said an object was thrown at Wangchuk, but he wasn't hurt.
Dipke also accused Delhi Police of allowing attempts to disrupt what he called a peaceful protest.
"Today, there were multiple incidents where people created disturbances, yet the police failed to respond for hours," he said.
Protest demands
Wangchuk was on hunger strike since June 28
The CJP has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged NEET examination irregularities.
They also seek a judicial probe into the alleged examination scams and wider reforms in the examination system.
Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then.
After being taken to Safdarjung Hospital, sources said Wangchuk is conscious with stable vital parameters.
Protest site
Security tightened in Jantar Mantar
Meanwhile, security was tightened in and around Jantar Mantar after Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital.
Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces were deployed to maintain law and order at the protest site.
Protesters are being removed from Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police after Wangchuk's hospitalization.
In the latest development, Dipke has announced that he is "starting an indefinite hunger strike beginning right now."
Twitter Post
Dipke announces starting indefinite hunger strike
I am starting an indefinite hunger strike beginning right now.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 18, 2026