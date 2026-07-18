Abhijeet Dipke alleges detention, being beaten by Delhi Police

Earlier, Dipke had alleged that "goons tried to attack" Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar amid his hunger strike.

He said an object was thrown at Wangchuk, but he wasn't hurt.

Dipke also accused Delhi Police of allowing attempts to disrupt what he called a peaceful protest.

"Today, there were multiple incidents where people created disturbances, yet the police failed to respond for hours," he said.