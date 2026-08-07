CJP founder Dipke backs students over alleged 14th JPSC exam

Dipke shared that a CJP team visited the protest site with food and help, though he couldn't join due to health reasons.

He emphasized this fight belongs to students, not political parties, and said credit should go to their determination.

Dipke also welcomed recent support from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat for youth protests and stressed the need to tackle misinformation about the movement circulating online.