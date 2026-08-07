CJP founder Dipke backs students over alleged 14th JPSC exam
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), is standing with Jharkhand students protesting alleged flaws in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Exam.
The group has been demanding the exam's cancelation and an independent investigation, calling for reforms in both JPSC and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) to make recruitment fairer.
Abhijeet Dipke: Protest belongs to students
Dipke shared that a CJP team visited the protest site with food and help, though he couldn't join due to health reasons.
He emphasized this fight belongs to students, not political parties, and said credit should go to their determination.
Dipke also welcomed recent support from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat for youth protests and stressed the need to tackle misinformation about the movement circulating online.