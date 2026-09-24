Resign in 48hrs or face nationwide protests: CJP to CEC
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has given Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar 48 hours to resign. If he doesn't, the party has threatened to launch nationwide protests. The announcement was made at a press conference in New Delhi after an Indian Express report highlighted dissent among election commissioners over decisions linked to the SIR and voter database management. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said they would stage sit-in protests in New Delhi and across India if their demands aren't met.
Protest details
CJP details demands
CJP co-convener Saurav Das detailed three main demands: resignation of the CEC, criminal proceedings against Kumar and those who allegedly directed him, and freezing all upcoming elections.
The party also demanded the rollback of the SIR to the 2025 electoral roll.
They want SIR-related files to be placed under a Supreme Court-led committee's custody and a repeal of laws governing Election Commissioner appointments.
Election integrity
BJP's vote share has increased under Kumar: CJP
CJP activists said while visiting government schools across the country as part of their "School Thik Karo," locals raised concerns about "vote chori."
"People are demanding that we fight against the irregularities going on in the ECI," Das said
The CJP also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) vote share has increased in several states since Kumar took office.
"Gyanesh Kumar has worked hard to get the BJP the vote share that even PM Modi couldn't achieve," Dipke alleged.
Dipke
CJP cancelled its programs for Thursday
Dipke went on to say that the real force behind the BJP's electoral victories is CEC Kumar.
"He is the real hero of the BJP's performance. BJP's votes in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Assam and other States have increased after Kumar's appointment."
The CJP had cancelled its programs for Thursday to address what it called the "hijacking of India's democracy."
Public appeal
Ranka calls on public to join protests
CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka called on the public to join their protests.
The Indian Express report had revealed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on at least 14 occasions over the past 10 months to decisions and orders of the Election Commission, including on the addition, deletion, and restoration of voters and changes to the voter registration process without their knowledge.