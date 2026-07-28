CJP launches online 'Saakshi' preserving July 20 protest evidence
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has rolled out Saakshi, an online tool for protesters to safely upload photos and videos from the July 20 Chalo Sansad march at Jantar Mantar.
Each file gets a cryptographic fingerprint, making it tamper-evident and ready for legal teams to use if rights were violated.
Cockroach Janta Party advises safe recording
CJP recommends recording incidents only when it's safe, then uploading files from secure spots.
Saakshi keeps evidence intact even if phones are seized or files deleted, helping keep things organized and supporting accountability.
Just a heads-up: Saakshi isn't meant for emergency help: it's all about preserving proof and backing up peaceful protest rights.