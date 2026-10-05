Government planning on arresting CJP leaders before mega-protest: Saurav Das 

In a tweet on Sunday, Das claimed the government would be wrong to think that such "dictatorial actions" could quell the upcoming protest.

He said, "The government is planning on arresting me, Abhijeet, Ashutosh, Ratna and other Cockroach Janta Party leaders."

"If the government thinks that such dictatorial actions will work, then they are mistaken! The young generation has awakened. We appeal to everyone to continue fighting for our rights and future, with or without us," he said.