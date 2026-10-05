Government planning on arresting CJP leaders before mega-protest: Saurav Das
What's the story
The spokesperson for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Saurav Das has alleged that the government is planning to arrest him and other leaders before their mega protest on October 10. The protest is slated to take place at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and will demand the resignation of Chief Election Commission Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over issues with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Arrest allegations
'Dictatorial actions won't quell protest'
In a tweet on Sunday, Das claimed the government would be wrong to think that such "dictatorial actions" could quell the upcoming protest.
He said, "The government is planning on arresting me, Abhijeet, Ashutosh, Ratna and other Cockroach Janta Party leaders."
"If the government thinks that such dictatorial actions will work, then they are mistaken! The young generation has awakened. We appeal to everyone to continue fighting for our rights and future, with or without us," he said.
Protest support
'How many people will you arrest, Amit Shah?'
Echoing Das's allegations, CJP founder Dipke questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah how many people would be arrested under his command.
He asked in a tweet, "Kitno ko arrest karoge @AmitShah ? 10 Oct ko poora desh aa raha hai (How many people will you arrest, Amit Shah? The whole country is coming on October 10)."
The CJP had staged a massive demonstration at Mumbai's Shivaji Park over the weekend demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR process.
Previous protests
Mumbai protest backed by Shiv Sena (UBT)
The Mumbai protest was supported by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and came amid a controversy over a report by The Indian Express.
The report said two Election Commissioners had opposed aspects of the SIR 14 times in 10 months.
However, the Election Commission dismissed these claims, saying differing views were normal, but all decisions were unanimous.