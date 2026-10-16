CJP-led Bengaluru march demands release of Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das
India
On Friday evening, Bengaluru saw a Tiranga march led by Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP), urging the release of activists Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who are currently in Tihar Jail.
The peaceful walk went from Town Hall to the Quit India Memorial, with police watching closely and setting strict ground rules.
Activists in 5-day Delhi custody
The march, held with Jagruta Karnataka, aimed to spotlight the activists' situation: they were sent to five-day judicial custody in Delhi on October 14 after allegedly violating their peace bonds and entering Jantar Mantar, which is no longer designated as a protest site.
Participants weren't allowed to raise slogans against any political party, organization, community or individual.