CJP-led Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi strains Independence Day security
India
A huge protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, started by students and now led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), is making things tricky for Independence Day security.
With over 15,000 people from across India gathering near important government buildings, officials are on high alert as August 15 approaches.
Government deploys 20 extra paramilitary teams
To keep things under control, the government has sent in 20 extra paramilitary teams on top of the CRPF units already in place.
There's more barricading, frisking, traffic diversions, and even facial recognition system cameras around New Delhi to spot troublemakers.
Intelligence agencies are keeping a close watch, but Delhi Police sources say these steps are standard for big national events like this.