Cockroach Janta Party protests at Jantar Mantar, lists several demands
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, has staged a massive protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The demonstration was attended by hundreds, mostly youth, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. "My friends, this is a long struggle. It has been a month since we started demanding Pradhan's resignation on social media... You may be able to delete our posts, but you cannot erase us from this space," Dipke addressed the crowd.
Protest agenda
Other demands of the protesters
Apart from Pradhan's resignation, the protesters have put forth several demands. These include calls for digitalization in education only after proper teacher training, and the normal functioning of educational institutions in Manipur, which has been under unrest for three years. They also seek fairness and credibility in competitive examinations, accountability for students' mental health issues, and a focus on matters affecting students and parents.
Voices heard
Personal stories shared during the protest
The protest also saw speakers share personal stories highlighting the impact of these issues. Radheshyam Kaithal, a father of three students, spoke about his concerns over digitalization without proper teacher training. Winson, a social entrepreneur from Manipur, talked about how unrest has affected education in his home state. Gayathri Singh shared her cousin's experience with NEET preparation and the impact of examination leaks.
Online impact
Growing support for CJP's cause
The CJP's social media campaign has also garnered public support, with many people joining the protest after following their online activities. Ronak Kumar, an 18-year-old from Delhi, told Hindustan Times that he decided to join the protest after seeing CJP's online efforts. "I don't know about the party's future, but for now at least they are talking about issues that matter to everyone, whether you are a student or a parent worrying about the education of your children," Kumar said.
Moveent's origin
Movement sparked after May 15 Supreme Court proceedings
The CJP movement started after the Supreme Court proceedings on May 15, where Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed concern over unemployed young lawyers turning to social media, terming them"cockroaches." The movement uses political satire to address issues like unemployment and institutional accountability. Since its inception, the movement has seen high-profile run-ins with public figures as well, including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.