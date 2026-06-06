Cockroach Janta Party protests at Jantar Mantar, lists several demands 

Online impact

Growing support for CJP's cause

The CJP's social media campaign has also garnered public support, with many people joining the protest after following their online activities. Ronak Kumar, an 18-year-old from Delhi, told Hindustan Times that he decided to join the protest after seeing CJP's online efforts. "I don't know about the party's future, but for now at least they are talking about issues that matter to everyone, whether you are a student or a parent worrying about the education of your children," Kumar said.