CJP march over alleged NEET leaks sparks Delhi police clash

The CJP is demanding the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation for families affected by NEET-related suicides, and Mr. Wangchuk's release from the hospital.

The protests started at Jantar Mantar and quickly spread, disrupting metro services and Parliament staff movement.

Despite a meeting with Union Minister J.P. Nadda on Monday, no real promises were made.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk continues his hunger strike from the hospital, while Rahul Gandhi criticized the government's response to the crackdown.