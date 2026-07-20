CJP march over alleged NEET leaks sparks Delhi police clash
On Monday, Delhi Police clashed with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters marching toward Parliament over alleged NEET paper leaks and CBSE exam issues.
Officers used lathi charges and tear gas, leaving more than 100 people injured.
The unrest also led to a mobile internet shutdown across central Delhi, making it tough for people to stay connected.
CJP demands Pradhan resignation, Wangchuk release
The CJP is demanding the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation for families affected by NEET-related suicides, and Mr. Wangchuk's release from the hospital.
The protests started at Jantar Mantar and quickly spread, disrupting metro services and Parliament staff movement.
Despite a meeting with Union Minister J.P. Nadda on Monday, no real promises were made.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk continues his hunger strike from the hospital, while Rahul Gandhi criticized the government's response to the crackdown.