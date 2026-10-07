CJP plans 'Chappal protest' in Bengaluru
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a "Chappal protest" in Bengaluru on Thursday. The event will take place at Freedom Park from 10:30am onwards. The protest will be held after they attend the People's Tribunal on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which is being organized by civil society groups across Karnataka to raise concerns over the exercise.
Protest details
CJP co-convener announces event on social media
"This Thurs, Oct 8, we will be attending the People's tribunal on SIR, interacting with Kannadigas who have been wrongfully removed from the voters list. This would be followed by a "Chappal protest" in solidarity with our women. Look forward to seeing you all in large numbers!" CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka announced the protest on X.
Celebrity support
Actor Prakash Raj extends support for the event
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, spokesperson Saurav Das, and Ranka are expected to attend the protest.
Actor Prakash Raj has also extended his support for the event on social media.
"People's Tribunal by Cockroaches..Dipke. Ashuthosh.. Sourav and all the youth organizations and the civil society.. The victims of SIR from across the state will be present," he wrote in a post on X.
Protest demands
Protestors demand scrapping of all deletions made during SIR
The protesters are demanding the scrapping of all deletions made during the SIR and retention of pre-SIR electoral rolls.
They are also demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over these alleged electoral irregularities.
Dipke had earlier announced that "Cockroaches from across India will march to Delhi and protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10" if CEC Kumar does not resign.