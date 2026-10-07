CJP plans 'Chappal protest' in Bengaluru 

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, spokesperson Saurav Das, and Ranka are expected to attend the protest.

Actor Prakash Raj has also extended his support for the event on social media.

"People's Tribunal by Cockroaches..Dipke. Ashuthosh.. Sourav and all the youth organizations and the civil society.. The victims of SIR from across the state will be present," he wrote in a post on X.