CJP protest at Jantar Mantar prompts Dharmendra Pradhan resignation, harassment
India
A protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, where people spoke out against Prime Minister Modi and the BJP, ended up with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigning.
But things got heated afterward; protesters have since faced public heckling, physical assaults, and their photos being shared online by right-wing groups demanding police action.
Connaught Place assaults prompt safety concerns
Videos from Connaught Place show protesters being choked, chased, and forced to apologize by angry crowds.
The Indian Youth Congress has condemned the harassment and is urging victims to reach out for help.
All this has raised big questions about protester safety and whether dissent is really protected in today's climate.