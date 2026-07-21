CJP protest demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation met lathi, tear gas

Brothers Devan and Gaurav Rathi were injured during the crackdown; Devan suffered a head wound while Gaurav had injuries on his arms and shoulders.

"We didn't come here looking for a fight... We came because we believed students deserved to be heard," Gaurav said.

Their mother Santosh called the police action "attacking their own country's children."

Tensions lingered outside with stone pelting and tear gas exchanges, forcing locals to close shops.

The protest was a CJP-led march to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.