CJP protest enters 20th day, students demand Dharmendra Pradhan resignation
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar has hit its 20th day, with mostly students demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam leaks and irregularities.
Founder Abhijeet Dipke has called out Delhi Police for neglect, saying they refused to let protesters use tarpaulin during heavy rains, leaving everyone soaked.
Protesters sick, Sonam Wangchuk worsens
With no shelter from the rain, several protesters have gotten sick. Activist Sonam Wangchuk's health is worsening after fasting for 11 days in support, and another student was hospitalized after his hunger strike.
On a brighter note, the Delhi High Court just restored CJP's original X handle after it was blocked in May.