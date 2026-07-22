CJP protest turns violent near Sansad Marg, internet access cut
Things got tense on Wednesday evening when a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest near Sansad Marg turned violent.
While the main gathering at Jantar Mantar was peaceful, clashes started as protesters moved toward Sansad Marg, leading to confrontations with police.
To keep things under control, authorities cut internet access in central Delhi around Jantar Mantar from 6pm Wednesday to 6am Thursday.
Police injured, volunteers urge calm
Five police officers, including two ACPs, were hurt during the chaos, even as more police in riot gear were brought in and riot control vehicles rolled out.
Protesters threw stones and chased officers, but volunteers at Jantar Mantar tried to cool things down by urging everyone to stay peaceful and clearing stones from nearby streets.
Volunteers appealed to protesters, saying: "One mistake will wipe off the efforts made in 25 days."