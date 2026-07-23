CJP protesters in Delhi demand Pradhan resign over exam leaks
India
On July 20, 2026, Delhi saw thousands from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) hit the streets, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down over exam leaks and recruitment scams.
Police tried to stop them with tear gas and batons, but the protest kept moving toward Parliament.
Mobile internet cut, memes unite protesters
Authorities cut mobile internet at the protest site, but once it came back, social media exploded with memes: think outfit reveal fails and tongue-in-cheek "tear gas review."
For many young protesters, sharing these moments online helped them process what happened and brought everyone together.
Experts say this blend of humor and activism is reshaping how protests are remembered and how solidarity is built.