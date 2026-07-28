CJP questions Delhi Police over 'mystery truck' at Jantar Mantar
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is calling out the Delhi Police after a truck loaded with stones was found near their protest spot at Jantar Mantar.
CJP claims the truck had been in police custody just days before and is questioning why it ended up so close to their gathering, dubbing it a "mystery truck" on social media.
CJP demands answers after march violence
CJP is demanding an explanation from the police about how the truck got there and who was responsible if their story checks out.
This comes after things turned violent during the Sansad Chalo march, with both protesters and police getting hurt, and multiple FIRs filed.
Despite this, CJP insists their march was peaceful and suggests someone may have tried to provoke trouble using the truck.