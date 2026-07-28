CJP questions Kangana Ranaut's political credibility, Saurav Das says
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is calling out BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, openly questioning why anyone should take her seriously in politics.
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said even her own party members don't really listen to her, so he doesn't see why others should either.
Saurav Das says youth dismiss Ranaut
Das added, "I don't think anyone in Gen Z, Gen Alpha, or any younger generation takes her seriously or listens to what she says."
The pushback comes after Ranaut's recent comments on student protests and education reforms.
He also pointed to a viral video where she admitted underestimating the responsibilities of being an MP, plus more controversy after she made critical remarks about young Hindu women, fueling debates over her opinions.