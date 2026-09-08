Cockroach Janta Party places 7 demands after Satya Niketan collapse

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das took to X to demand an "independent criminal investigation" into the incident. He called for a probe not only into the owner but also the nexus between the owner, politicians, and other persons.

"The larger PG Mafia needs to be investigated," Das wrote in his post.

The party also demanded an engineering-grade structural audit of buildings, including schools, colleges, and accommodation of students, in a "time-bound manner."