Cockroach Janta Party places 7 demands after Satya Niketan collapse
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has put forth seven demands in the wake of a tragic incident in Delhi's Satya Niketan. The incident involved the collapse of a boys' paying guest accommodation, killing at least seven people, mostly students from Delhi University. The PG owner and his family have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Investigation call
CJP demands independent criminal investigation
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das took to X to demand an "independent criminal investigation" into the incident. He called for a probe not only into the owner but also the nexus between the owner, politicians, and other persons.
"The larger PG Mafia needs to be investigated," Das wrote in his post.
The party also demanded an engineering-grade structural audit of buildings, including schools, colleges, and accommodation of students, in a "time-bound manner."
Compensation demand
CJP demands compensation for deceased students' families
The CJP has also demanded the construction of more government hostels for Delhi University students.
Currently, only around 7,000 hostel beds are available for lakhs of students.
The party asked the government to provide ₹1 crore compensation to the families of those who died in the collapse and ₹20 lakh to those injured.
Transparency demand
More on CJP's demands
The CJP also demanded transparency from the 13 district committees formed after the Hauz Rani fire incident in June 2026.
They want these committees to publish all records, including enforcement reports and surveys conducted in Satya Niketan, within 48 hours.
Das asked, "And the most important thing: Did you inspect Satya Niketan through these committees? You answer this."
Twitter Post
CJP's 7 demands
🚨COCKROACH JANTA PARTY’S SEVEN DEMANDS🚨— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) September 7, 2026
WRT Satya Niketan tragedy:
1. An independent criminal investigation of not just the owner, but the nexus between the owner, politicians, and other persons. The larger PG Mafia needs to be investigated.
2. The government to immediately…
Court directive
Delhi HC orders inquiry into building collapse
The Delhi High Court has ordered a high-level inquiry by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) into the Satya Niketan building collapse.
The court observed that prima facie responsibility lies not just with the PG hostel owner but also with university authorities and MCD officials.
The inquiry will look into whether valid permissions were obtained for construction and if any officers are responsible for lapses in safety standards.