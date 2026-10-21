CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka released after 7-day judicial custody
What's the story
A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court in Delhi has ordered the release of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. They have been under detention since October 14 after they entered Jantar Mantar and unfurled the national flag as part of protests against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), in violation of prohibitory orders.
Arrest
Das and Ranka were detained on October 13
Das and Ranka were first arrested on October 10 at Delhi airport and were subjected to preventive proceedings under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
They were released on October 11 after furnishing peace bonds of ₹50,000.
However, they were re-arrested on October 13 for breaching their bond conditions by attempting a protest at Jantar Mantar.
Custody
Their two-day period of their extended custody ended on Wednesday
On October 19, SEM Raj extended their judicial custody by two days, observing that the leaders had willfully violated their bonds and immediately created a breach of peace.
The Delhi Police had sought an extension of judicial custody by three more days.
However, after the two-day extension ended on Wednesday, Das and Ranka were produced before the court.
HC
Das and Ranka had challenged the SEM court's October 19
Das and Ranka had challenged the SEM court's October 19 order before the Delhi High Court.
However, they withdrew the petition on Wednesday after Justice Subramonium Prasad of the high court expressed disinclination to entertain their writ petition, with the SEM set to reconsider the sureties furnished by Das and Ranka later.
"See what happens at 2:00PM and then follow the course of law."
Remarks
'You are at the forefront of the protest'
During the hearing, the court also questioned the CJP leaders' actions.
"You are at the forefront (of the protest)....When you go and break a barricade, the chances of 10 or 20 more people in violation of Section 163 (BNSS) is very high. There may be persons...who may do things. We are seeing what is happening outside our country. Arson etc," it said.