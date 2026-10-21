CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka released after 7-day judicial custody 

Das and Ranka were first arrested on October 10 at Delhi airport and were subjected to preventive proceedings under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

They were released on October 11 after furnishing peace bonds of ₹50,000.

However, they were re-arrested on October 13 for breaching their bond conditions by attempting a protest at Jantar Mantar.