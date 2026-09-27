CJP says co-convener Ashutosh Ranka, volunteers detained by Assam police
India
Just before their first regional meeting in Guwahati, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) says Assam police detained co-convener Ashutosh Ranka and several volunteers.
The event was already moved from its original venue to Chowdhury Tila after alleged pressure from authorities.
CJP demands release, public explanation
CJP is calling the police response undemocratic, saying barricades and even tear-gas equipment was deployed to keep them out of the venue.
They are demanding their members be released and want a public explanation from officials.
This is not the first clash (youth leaders backing CJP were also detained in July), but the party says it's sticking with its education campaign and grassroots work despite these roadblocks.