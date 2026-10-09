CJP says Deepak Baliyan under house arrest in Rajasthan
Deepak Baliyan, a national organization co-in-charge of The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), is said to be under house arrest in Rajasthan, with the party claiming around 40 police personnel in civilian dress stationed at his residence.
This all happens just ahead of CJP's planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10.
Rajasthan Police deny Baliyan detention claim
CJP says Baliyan was briefly detained and assaulted by police, sparking his video message about concerns for his family's safety, though Rajasthan Police deny any detention.
The party also claims similar crackdowns on its volunteers elsewhere.
With up to 15,000 police and additional forces being deployed in Delhi for the protest, things are definitely tense as the demonstration approaches.