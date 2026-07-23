CJP says police placed damaged car at Jantar Mantar protest
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is calling out Delhi Police for allegedly placing a "totally damaged car" outside the Jantar Mantar protest, which started back on June 20.
They posted online, questioning the police's intent and said they filmed the car's arrival so protesters wouldn't get blamed later.
Internet cut triggers Jantar Mantar clashes
Things got more heated after internet was cut near Jantar Mantar on July 22, as clashes between protesters and security forces grew.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urged officials not to use force against demonstrators.
Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk remains on hunger strike, asking the government not to punish students while protests continue for fair exams, education reforms, and the education minister's resignation.