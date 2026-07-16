CJP says Sonam Wangchuk down to 56.9kg amid hunger strike
India
Sonam Wangchuk, the well-known activist, has lost over nine kilograms since starting his hunger strike on June 28.
He's now down to 56.9kg, but is still mentally sharp and being closely watched by doctors, according to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
Delhi High Court orders regular monitoring
Wangchuk's health is being checked daily. His blood pressure is low but stable, and he's under constant medical care.
The Delhi High Court has stepped in, ordering regular monitoring as his condition worsens.
The CJP wants the government to talk with protesters about exam reforms, a big issue for students, and is calling for a peaceful Parliament March on July 20.
They're also demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.