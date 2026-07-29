CJP spokesperson Ratna Singh says threats won't deter her work

Ratna Singh, spokesperson for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), shared that she keeps getting death threats and hate online after serving as one of the core spokespersons through the 36-day Jantar Mantar sit-in.

She says the experience has given her a "thick skin" and she's not letting it slow her down.

Singh continues to be a point of contact on legal matters, flagging FIRs against protesters in Bihar and West Bengal and coordinating legal assistance for detained students.