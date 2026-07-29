CJP spokesperson Ratna Singh says threats won't deter her work
Ratna Singh, spokesperson for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), shared that she keeps getting death threats and hate online after serving as one of the core spokespersons through the 36-day Jantar Mantar sit-in.
She says the experience has given her a "thick skin" and she's not letting it slow her down.
Singh continues to be a point of contact on legal matters, flagging FIRs against protesters in Bihar and West Bengal and coordinating legal assistance for detained students.
Abhijeet Dipke's family received threatening video
Singh is also helping arrested students get legal aid.
Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke quietly returned home to Maharashtra after protests ended, but his family received a video threatening them if he didn't join the Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP.
Dipke criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on social media and warned that protests could ramp up if first information reports, or FIRs, against young protesters aren't dropped.