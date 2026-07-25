CJP says no point in talks without Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

The second round of talks between Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh and CJP representatives took place on Friday at the Constitution Club.

A third round is scheduled for Saturday afternoon after ministers promised to respond to CJP's demands.

The CJP has three main demands: Pradhan's resignation, assurance against legal action for protesters, and ₹1 crore compensation for families of students who died by suicide after the NEET paper leak.