CJP says no point in talks without Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has taken a firm stance ahead of the third round of talks with the central government. CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka emphasized that discussions will be pointless if Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan isn't removed from his position. "Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is NON-NEGOTIABLE. If it's a no from the government, there's no point in further discussion," Ranka said on X (formerly Twitter).
Twitter Post
'Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation NON-NEGOTIABLE': CJP spokesperson
Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is NON-NEGOTIABLE.— Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) July 25, 2026
If it’s a no from the government, there’s no point of further discussion.
Ongoing negotiations
Third round of talks scheduled for Saturday afternoon
The second round of talks between Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh and CJP representatives took place on Friday at the Constitution Club.
A third round is scheduled for Saturday afternoon after ministers promised to respond to CJP's demands.
The CJP has three main demands: Pradhan's resignation, assurance against legal action for protesters, and ₹1 crore compensation for families of students who died by suicide after the NEET paper leak.
Demand response
Government agrees in principle to 2 major demands
After Friday's talks, the government agreed in principle to two major demands: no legal action against protesting students and ₹1 crore compensation. However, Pradhan's resignation remains a sticking point.
Nadda said the meeting lasted almost two hours and they would inform CJP about internal discussions within the government by Saturday afternoon.
CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das reiterated their demand for Pradhan's resignation, and the government sought time to decide on it.
Crisis response
PM Modi announces fast-track courts for speedy trials
Amid the ongoing protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced fast-track courts for speedy trials in paper leak cases.
The government is also considering amendments to impose stricter punishments and higher penalties.
Additionally, the Education Secretary has been replaced, and 47 officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) have been removed as part of a comprehensive overhaul.
Protest escalation
Protests against alleged irregularities in exams, recruitment processes
The protests were triggered by allegations of widespread irregularities in examinations and recruitment processes. Thousands of students demanded accountability and reforms in the education system.
The agitation intensified on July 20 when CJP-backed protesters were stopped by Delhi Police while marching toward Parliament under the "Sansad Chalo" call.
Clashes between protesters and security personnel left several injured, leading to multiple FIRs being registered.