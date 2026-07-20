CJP delegation meets Nadda, submits its memorandum

In their memorandum, the CJP said Pradhan "completely failed in his capacity as Education Minister."

The CJP said Pradhan is "directly responsible for multiple paper leaks, including NEET 2026, and other exam fiascos, most recently being CBSE 12th portal chaos and CUET exam delay."

"There has been no systemic corrections or action taken by Pradhan, indicating his gross incompetency as the education minister," the CJP said in the letter.