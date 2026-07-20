CJP delegation meets Nadda, submits its memorandum
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) delegation met Union Minister JP Nadda on Monday and submitted a charter of demands amid its 'Chalo Sansad' march in Delhi. In a post on X, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said it made three major demands from the government during the meeting. The demands include the immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital, resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and ₹1 crore compensation for families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide.
Twitter Post
Memorandum details
The Minister has also assured us that no further crackdown will happen at Jantar Mantar and around. However, no reports yet of police stopping. pic.twitter.com/Hc1XaQRlPA— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 20, 2026
Memorandum
Union education minister as "directly responsible for multiple paper leaks
In their memorandum, the CJP said Pradhan "completely failed in his capacity as Education Minister."
The CJP said Pradhan is "directly responsible for multiple paper leaks, including NEET 2026, and other exam fiascos, most recently being CBSE 12th portal chaos and CUET exam delay."
"There has been no systemic corrections or action taken by Pradhan, indicating his gross incompetency as the education minister," the CJP said in the letter.
Meeting details
'Minister listened to our concerns with empathy'
Their memorandum also urged Delhi Police to "immediately stop using brute force on peaceful protesters."
This was the first formal interaction between the government and protesters.
Following the meeting, the CJP delegation said the "minister listened to our concerns with empathy and the entire discussion was held in a very cordial atmosphere. The CJP delegation is confident that the government will give due consideration to our demands."
Nadda
Requested all protesters to end their sit-in: Nadda
Nadda also shared an update of the meeting, saying, "This morning, for the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government."
"Discussions have been ongoing since 11:50am. The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. An initial verbal discussion was held in detail with their delegation, and they submitted a written petition to me...I have requested all the protesters to end their sit-in and assist the administration in restoring normalcy."
Ongoing protests
Thousands joine 'Chalo Sansad' march
Thousands of CJP supporters had attempted to march toward Parliament demanding examination reforms and Pradhan's resignation.
However, police stopped the procession with barricades near Parliament Street and protesters alleged they were met with lathi charge, tear gas, and mass detentions.
The protest march, proposed on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, had not received the go-ahead, the Delhi Police said.