CJP supporters' Jantar Mantar protest jams central Delhi traffic
India
Central Delhi is pretty jammed up on Friday as CJP supporters gather at Jantar Mantar for a big protest.
Police have set up barricades and traffic diversions, so if you're heading through Lutyens's Delhi, expect delays and plan for extra travel time.
Major roads jammed metro recommended
Major roads like Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Janpath Road, and Connaught Place are seriously congested.
If you need to get around, the Delhi Metro is running smoothly: stations like Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk are good options.
Commuters should avoid the protest zone, choose alternative routes, and plan extra travel time.